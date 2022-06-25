ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $1,958.99 and $4,262.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

