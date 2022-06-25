Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Zoetis by 12.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 76,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.