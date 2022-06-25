Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $35,850.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.82 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 16,763.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.