Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $35,850.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.82 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.56.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 16,763.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,979,000 after buying an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

