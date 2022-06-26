200 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

