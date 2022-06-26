33,285 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,285 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE opened at $387.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.82. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.