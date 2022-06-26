360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund (ASX:TCF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Enhanced Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.