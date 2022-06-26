6,053 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

