7,352 Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

