7,736 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.