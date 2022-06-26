8PAY One Day Trading Volume Tops $90,378.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $511,017.75 and approximately $90,378.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00141177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013963 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars.

