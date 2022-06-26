8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Evercore ISI

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 3,107,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $686.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $48,747.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,015,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

