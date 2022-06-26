ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

