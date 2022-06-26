Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.61-$10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.42 billion-$63.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.77 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average of $329.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Get Accenture alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Accenture by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 293,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,973,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,556,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.