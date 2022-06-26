Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 668,060 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5,280.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 18.5% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $32,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,381,000.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

