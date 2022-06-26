Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $232.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $259.75.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
