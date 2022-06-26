Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Increased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.58% of Agilent Technologies worth $230,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

A stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.