AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

