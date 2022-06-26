Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 28.5% Higher This Week

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $269,071.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.59 or 0.05740053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00273484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00608228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.71 or 0.00544398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

