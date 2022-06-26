Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $251,705.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

