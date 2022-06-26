Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.
ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.
ALK stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.
In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 39,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.