Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.

ALK stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 39,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

