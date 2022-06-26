Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Alexco Resource stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,990,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

