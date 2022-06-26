AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
