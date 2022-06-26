AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

