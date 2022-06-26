AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $481.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.68. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.93.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.