Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

AP opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.