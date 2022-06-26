Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.69 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.69 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

