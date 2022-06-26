Analysts Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$62.33

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several brokerages have commented on BEI.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$42.87 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$40.03 and a twelve month high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

About Boardwalk REIT (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.