Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

