Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $387.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average of $462.82.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.