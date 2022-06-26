Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,409 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 8.06. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

