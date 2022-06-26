Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

