Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.99 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

