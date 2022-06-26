Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,003 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.49.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

