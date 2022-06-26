Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $739.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.49 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.