Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $64.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

