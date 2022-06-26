Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.