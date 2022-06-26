Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

