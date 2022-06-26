Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,827 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

