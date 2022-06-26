ANON Trading Down 44% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $115,299.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00143762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded 4,835,661.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.01551565 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

