Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $533.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $607.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.05.

ANTM stock opened at $469.87 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $472.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after purchasing an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

