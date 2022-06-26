Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

