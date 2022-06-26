Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002098 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $60.96 million and $3.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,960,015 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

