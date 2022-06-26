ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $27,804.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

