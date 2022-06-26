Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Arogo Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 27th. Arogo Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ AOGOU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

