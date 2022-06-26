Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.96 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $10.38 or 0.00048691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $346.74 million and $11.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.