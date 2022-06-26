Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASHTY. Peel Hunt raised Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.43) to GBX 4,136 ($50.66) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.65) to GBX 4,825 ($59.10) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.76) to GBX 5,650 ($69.21) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,342.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

