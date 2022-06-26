Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.64.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

NYSE ASPN opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $540.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 928.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

