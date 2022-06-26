Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) versus Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Critical Survey

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) and Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and Astellas Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thorne HealthTech N/A N/A N/A Astellas Pharma 9.66% 9.37% 5.83%

This table compares Thorne HealthTech and Astellas Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million 1.50 $7.25 million N/A N/A Astellas Pharma $11.55 billion 2.58 $1.10 billion $0.60 27.01

Astellas Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Thorne HealthTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Astellas Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 87.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Thorne HealthTech and Astellas Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Astellas Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Thorne HealthTech currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.80%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than Astellas Pharma.

Summary

Astellas Pharma beats Thorne HealthTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant. The company also offers mirabegron for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in pediatric patients; Vesicare for OAB treatment; Eligard to treat prostate cancer; Harnal/Omnic for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, an antifungal agent. The company has a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; and an agreement with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. for the development of smartphone exercise support application. It also has strategic research alliance with Harvard University for the research and development of therapeutics and technologies of mutual interest; research collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop targeted radiotherapies using its Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform, as well as agreement with Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. to evaluate ZEN-3694; and collaboration agreement with Cytokinetics, Incorporated. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Minovia Therapeutics Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of cell therapy programs for diseases caused by mitochondrial dysfunction. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

