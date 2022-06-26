Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ATHA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,767 shares of company stock worth $39,723. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

