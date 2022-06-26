Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$4.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (down from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.56 and a 12-month high of C$11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.73.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

