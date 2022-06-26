Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Insider Acquires A$759,802.41 in Stock

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1 – Get Rating) insider Daniel Jauncey purchased 1,684,706 shares of Austral Resources Australia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$759,802.41 ($527,640.56).
Daniel Jauncey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Daniel Jauncey purchased 1,615,066 shares of Austral Resources Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$849,524.72 ($589,947.72).
- On Thursday, April 14th, Daniel Jauncey 5,567,187 shares of Austral Resources Australia stock.
